Siemens Gamesa secures two wind turbine orders in the US

Siemens Gamesa has secured two wind turbine orders in the US, totalling 487MW of clean capacity.

The firm will provide the structures to the 241MW Coyote wind project in Texas and the 246MW Oso Grande wind project in New Mexico.

It was selected by EDF Renewables North America to supply the turbines for the facilities.

The Coyote site will feature 48 SG 4.5-145 and 11 SWT-2.3-108 wind turbines and is to be completed mid-2020, whereas the Oso Grande project will use 48 and 13 respectively and is scheduled to be finished at the end of the same year.

The SG 4.5-145 can generate up to 4.8MW of power depending on site conditions and has a giant rotor diameter of 145 metres.

In total, Siemens Gamesa has provided turbines with an output capacity of more than 19GW to the US wind market.

