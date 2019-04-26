Congratulations on your new baby… but don’t forget about the energy bill

A baby being born means a household’s energy bills are likely to rise by a third.

That’s the verdict from energy saving experts Duette, which says this increase can be observed in the first year due to increased use of electric appliances such as baby monitors, bottle sanitisers and electric baby bouncers.

Around 76% of new parents surveyed said they had noticed their energy bills had soared by around 33% in the year following the birth of their child – they noted around two-thirds of the increase was down to higher electricity usage and the other third as a result of more gas being burned.

Only 28% said that their energy bills dropped back down as the child got a little older and 76% said bills were never as low as they were before having children.

The study also shows the cost of clothing, groceries and fuel generally increases by as much as 41%.

A spokesperson for Duette said: “The cost of general living inevitably goes up when you are welcoming a child into the family; it is the perfect time to take a look at your energy usage and see where you can save money.”