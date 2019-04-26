Dr Ana-Maria Cortes

Ana-Maria completed her PhD in thermal processing of agricultural residues for energy recovery at Aston University and now she is part of the industry and business engagement team at the European Bioenergy Research Institute (EBRI).

Her role as Business Research Associate focuses on assisting companies in the region to become actively involved in the production of energy and materials from biomass, residues and solid waste.

Ana-Maria also delivers presentations and workshops to a wide range of organisations and supports the development of new business partnerships to transfer innovative research towards commercial application.