Dr Paula Blanco

Lecturer in Chemical Engineering, Aston University

Friday 26 April 2019

In 2014, Paula completed her PhD in Chemical and Process Engineering at the University of Leeds; her thesis focused on hydrogen production from the pyrolysis-gasification of refuse-derived fuel and biomass. After this, she joined the European Bioenergy Research Institute as a research fellow, working in projects related to biomass gasification and bio-oil upgrading.

In 2017 she took up the post of lecturer at Aston University, and she is currently supervising a PhD project looking at producing aromatics from non-edible vegetable oils. She also collaborates with research institutes and companies drafting EU/UK-funded projects.

