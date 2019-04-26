Duncan Everett

Duncan is technically biased with over 28 years of software development experience. He has spent his career, using technology to collate and process and present data to find and maximise its value.

Initially in telecommunications, then focusing on Utility consumption data analysis since the early 00’s. Data is typically low cost, and highly insightful, but massively underutilised. AI allows us to change that by reducing the human investment needed to extract valuable insight from existing data.

Having now been awarded two sets of development funding from Innovate UK, Duncan is leading a team of cutting-edge data analysts and academics, from Reading University, to produce the next generation of Energy Management system. Using the latest Machine Learning and language processing techniques, solutions are being delivered directly to the energy leaders of the future, the days of battling the spreadsheets and traditional energy reporting is over.