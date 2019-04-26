Latest Jobs – QHSE MANAGER – Energy Jobline

The QHSE Manager will be based at our Headquarters in Leidschendam ( The Hague region Netherlands) and travel 30% to 50% of the time on our different sites.

* Responsible for corporate oversight of QHSE compliance for assigned facilities by serving as a corporate HSE point of contact and QHSE expert;

* Manage and support the development, implementation and maintenance of the Health and Safety elements of the company’s HSE Management System, and ensure that the goals and requirements of the Company’s HSE Policy and associated Corporate and HQ Standards are achieved in all activities.

* Ensure that the company’s HSE Management System supports the delivery of Regulatory Compliance.

* Support development and implementation of company annual HSE plans, goals, and strategies for improving safety performance including KPI’s;

* Maintenance and development of Emergency Response Plans, Systems and Organisation.

* Preparation or coordination of exercises and training materials and their delivery.

* Be able to set up the procedure and train the existing personnel on the project for their implementation

* Achieve annual targets for incident frequency, severity and related cost reductions;

* Ensure that the OH&S management system is established, implemented and maintained in accordance with this OHSAS Standard;

* Ensure that reports on the performance of the OH&S management system are presented to top management for review and used as a basis for improvement of the OH&S management system.

* Ensure that the environmental management system conforms to the requirements of this International Standard;

* Report on the performance of the environmental management system, including environmental performance, to top management.

* Ensure that the quality management system conforms to the requirements of this International Standard;

* Ensure that the processes are delivering their intended outputs;

* Report on the performance of the quality management system and on opportunities for improvement in particular to top management;

* Ensure the promotion of customer focus throughout the organization;

* Ensure that the integrity of the quality management system is maintained when changes to the quality management system are planned and implemented.

* Suitable professional Health and Safety qualifications, e.g. NEBOSH, BSC (preferred).

* Significant degree of relevant oil and gas/chemical/energy industry related experience.

* Knowledge of the key Safety Risks and Health related aspects associated with different phases of an E&P development and their management, including Safety Cases, operational and workplace risk management systems and processes.

* Experience of working with external clients and understand their requirements.

* 5 – 8 years of experience (Europe and Africa).

* English fluent/ French a plus.

* Excellent communication skills.

* Previous experience in Oil and Gas is highly desirable.

* Must be able to travel 50% of the time (Africa and Kazakhstan)

* Good auditing skills and experience.

Ø Performance bonus

Ø 25 days’ holiday

Ø Allowances when overseas

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.