Latest Jobs – Solar Project Developer – Energy Jobline

The Dutch solar market is becoming increasingly competitive. For candidates looking for new roles in project development there can be an overwhelming amount of choice out there. The opportunity below should not be one to be missed.

This business is Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy, and a leader in the global market. They are currently looking for Solar Project developers in the Netherlands, and as you can imagine they only want the best talent.

If you fit the requirements below, and are open to hearing about a new exciting opportunity, please get in touch.

Benefits

€75,000 salary

20% bonus of basic

Transport help (car or per K/M)

Job Specification

Project Development from greenfield and brownfield stages (10MW+)

Identifying new land for solar projects

Managing contracts

Contract negotiations

Municipalities and permitting

Closing contracts with land owners

Local policy

Requirements

1+ year solar project development experience

A good understanding of solar energy

Commercial mind-set

Permitting experience in solar energy

Relevant experience from direct solar development, or consultancy.

An excellent communicator and fluency in the Dutch and English.

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.