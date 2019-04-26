Latest Jobs – Solar Project Developer – Energy Jobline

The Dutch solar market is becoming increasingly competitive. For candidates looking for new roles in project development there can be an overwhelming amount of choice out there. The opportunity below should not be one to be missed.
This business is Europe’s largest generator of renewable energy, and a leader in the global market. They are currently looking for Solar Project developers in the Netherlands, and as you can imagine they only want the best talent.
If you fit the requirements below, and are open to hearing about a new exciting opportunity, please get in touch.
Benefits
- €75,000 salary
- 20% bonus of basic
- Transport help (car or per K/M)
Job Specification
- Project Development from greenfield and brownfield stages (10MW+)
- Identifying new land for solar projects
- Managing contracts
- Contract negotiations
- Municipalities and permitting
- Closing contracts with land owners
- Local policy
Requirements
- 1+ year solar project development experience
- A good understanding of solar energy
- Commercial mind-set
- Permitting experience in solar energy
- Relevant experience from direct solar development, or consultancy.
- An excellent communicator and fluency in the Dutch and English.
For more information click here.
This is a promoted article.