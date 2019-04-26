Richard Sulley

Richard is an accomplished, professional senior engineer with a seasoned technical background in mechanical engineering, and extensive experience in the utilities and commercial sector in facilities management and industrial operations environments.

Richard’s core skills comprise of engineering and process design with project management and he heads up the identification and delivery of industrial-scale energy, water and carbon projects, providing energy efficiency and cost reduction consultancy services to a variety of blue-chip clients across Europe.

Richard is well-respected amongst his peers across all levels, promoting positive development and growth to his ever-increasing team of engineering and technical managers.