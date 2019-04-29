Founded in 1895 and a university since 1966, Aston is led by its three main beneficiaries – students, business and the professions – along with our region and society. Aston University is located in Birmingham at the heart of a vibrant city, and the campus houses all the university’s academic, social and accommodation facilities for our students. Professor Alec Cameron is the Vice Chancellor and Chief Executive.
Aston University
