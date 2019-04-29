Contract worth €35m awarded to keep Dorset scenery cable-free

A contract worth €35 million (£30.2m) has been awarded to keep Dorset scenery cable-free.

Nexans has been granted the work by Morgan Sindall Infrastructure, the main contractor for the Dorset visual impact provision (VIP) project – it will see the firm supply high voltage underground cable as part of an underground onshore electricity cable framework agreement for National Grid.

The project aims to reduce the visual impact of an existing 8.8 kilometre section of overhead power line by replacing it with underground cabling.

The project will enable 22 large pylons to be removed from the countryside and also includes the construction of two new sealing end compounds required to connect the new underground cables to the remaining overhead line.

As well as providing the cabling, Nexans is also providing accessories and jointing services on the project.

The companies involved say construction is due to begin this spring and is expected to take up to three years to complete.