Could interbreeding with aliens help us survive climate change?

Could we interbreed with aliens to survive climate change?

A scientist from Oxford University suggests we already might be – Dr Young-hae Chi, Professor at Oxford’s Oriental Institute, claims invisible creatures from outer space share the Earth with humans and are breeding with abductees to create climate change-resistant ‘hybrids’.

Dr Chi outlined his views in a 2012 lecture and has since written a book.

The Oxford Student newspaper notes he approached The Oxford Union last year to propose a debate on the subject, which was not accepted.

The professor says humans cannot perceive the aliens because they don’t have the necessary senses but claims the mysterious beings share the same biosphere and as a result, are also affected by climate change.

He believes there is a strong correlation between climate change and alien abductions – he claims a ‘hybrid’ species have been created and already walk among humans.

Dr Chi thinks ‘hybrids’ are a way of storing DNA for the future, as well as being more survivable and more intelligent than normal humans.

He said: “It is not only scientists and theologians but also non-human species who appear to be greatly concerned about the survivability of the human species”.