Drax Group steps into EV market with new service offering

The Drax Group has stepped into the electric vehicle (EV) market with a new service to help businesses adopt low carbon transport.

The firm, which owns and operates the largest power station in the UK, is now offering a business-to-business service to lease clean cars, provide EV charging infrastructure and software and supply renewable electricity to power the chargers.

It will also help companies work out what vehicles and systems they should buy, analyse different charging methods to minimise fleet downtime and help improve efficiency through better use of data.

SES Water has become the first customer of the new service – it has invested in 16 new charging points and has swapped 10 of its 120-vehicle fleet of diesel vans with electric alternatives.

Drax expects the move will allow SES Water to save 43 tonnes of carbon dioxide emissions per year.

Jonathan Kini, Drax Retail CEO, said: “We know from supplying energy to our customers that no two businesses are alike, so a ‘one size fits all’ approach won’t deliver what they all need.

“Instead, we are working with customers like SES Water as an energy partner, to offer each of them a solution tailored to their specific needs. Giving them the optimal EV package will result in lower carbon emissions and costs, helping them to grow better businesses.”