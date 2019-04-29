Fife Council fires up £24m district heating network

Scottish Energy Minister Paul Wheelhouse has officially opened a new £24 million district heating network in central Glenrothes.

The collaborative project between Fife Council and RWE was supported by an investment £8.56 million from the Scottish Government’s Low Carbon Instructure Transition Programme.

The network provides low carbon heating to Fife House complex, Rothes Halls and the housing complex at Jubilee Grove by using the steam from RWE’s biomass combined heat and power (CHP) plant at Markinch.

Cllr Ross Vettraino, Fife Council’s spokesperson for the environment said: “Fife continues leading the way in tackling climate change. Bringing this district heating scheme to Glenrothes helps Fife Council reach its goal of reducing carbon emissions by 42% by 2020.

“The scheme demonstrates how to tackle the government’s long term climate change targets at a local level and helps build confidence in modern, low carbon heat technology.”