New £30m fund launched to develop smart energy ideas

UK Research and Innovation (UKRI) has launched a new £30 million fund to help innovators and entrepreneurs develop smart energy ideas.

The money aims to help kick-start an industry which the UK Government expects will be worth billions of pounds by the early 2020s, supporting tens of thousands of new high-value jobs.

Projects are expected to demonstrate novel smart energy systems able to reduce emissions, save money or optimise services in a way that is replicable and scalable across the UK.

They should interact with and support renewables, energy storage, clean vehicles, energy efficiency, low carbon heat and digital infrastructure, amongst other technologies.

Energy and Clean Growth Minister Claire Perry said: “A future built on digital, data-driven smart systems will transform the way society interacts with the grid – delivering cheaper, greener and more flexible access to energy for everyone.

“This competition will help to give the UK’s makers and innovators the tools to make this vision a reality, and seize on the business opportunities ahead.”