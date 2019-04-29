Water companies commit to triple leak reduction rate

Water companies have committed to tripling the rate at which they stop water leaks happening.

Water UK, which engages with water customers and suppliers, says companies across England have agreed on a series of pledges to do more to benefit consumers, improve services and safeguard the environment.

The Public Interest Commitment they have signed includes the goal to stop water leaks – water companies say stopping wastage will help tackle the “unprecedented challenges” posed to water supply by climate change and population growth.

They have also committed to making bills affordable for at least all households with water and sewerage bills making up more than 5% of their disposable income by 2030 and work to end water poverty, especially for vulnerable customers.

The companies plan for the sector to achieve net zero carbon emissions by 2030, which they hope to achieve through a variety of measures such as planting trees and using more renewable energy.

In addition, they have agreed to work to prevent the equivalent of four billion plastic bottles ending up in landfill sites by 2030.

A member of the Water UK board will lead progress towards each of the above goals and an independent panel will be established to report on performance.

Michael Roberts, Chief Executive of Water UK, said: “It commits us to reinforce the public interest at the heart of everything we do and to strive towards a set of challenging sector-wide goals which will benefit customers and the environment.”