Christian Coles

Christian has over 20 years’ experience in the energy markets, having worked both in the producer space (Dong and ENI), banking sector and utility space. An expert in the European gas and power markets, Christian spent over 8 years at Macquarie, building out the gas and power business where he was part of the team responsible for the acquisition of Corona Energy. Christian has a detailed understanding of what is needed in order to successfully risk manage UK business and industrial energy consumption.