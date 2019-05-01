GSHP Association

The GSHPA encourages the growth and development of the ground source energy industry in the United Kingdom by promoting the efficient and sustainable use of ground source heat pumps and raising awareness of the benefits of the technology. GSHPA develops ground source installation Standards, encourages high standards of training for the industry and provides a forum for information exchange. GSHPA also has a strong lobbying team representing the ground source energy industry in matters of local, national and international interest to members.

