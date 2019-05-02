IKEA announces it’s already trying to put meat-free meatballs together

IKEA has announced it’s developing a meat-free version of its iconic meatballs.

The Swedish furniture brand says it plans to create an alternative option that looks and tastes like meat but is made from plant-based alternative proteins.

The brand suggests existing protein production cannot match the increase in demand that population growth will bring and says its new product will provide a more sustainable choice for diners.

It plans to serve the alternative in all of its restaurants around the world – a vegetable ball product already exists on its menus but not one that simulates meat.

Michael La Cour Managing Director at IKEA Food Services AB, said: “We know that the IKEA meatballs are loved by the many people and for years the meatballs have been the most popular dish in our restaurants.

“We see a growing demand from our customers to have access to more sustainable food options and we want to meet that need. Our ambition is to make healthier and more sustainable eating easy, desirable and affordable without compromising on taste and texture.”

The plant-based meatball will be tested early next year.