Toshiba explores peer-to-peer energy trading with Japanese utility

Toshiba Energy Systems & Solutions (ESS) has joined forces with a Japanese utility to conduct research on peer-to-peer (P2P) electricity trading.

The year-long research with Tohoku Electric Power will explore different models involving technologies such as solar power, battery storage, blockchain, artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

P2P trading allows consumers to directly buy from and sell to each other, without utilities or other third parties.

Toshiba ESS said: “As renewable energy usage expands and rechargeable batteries become more widespread, customers in the future will be able to utilise P2P energy trading to trade the excess energy they generate in their homes through solar energy generation and with rechargeable batteries.

“However, detailed business models for P2P energy trading have yet to be established and it is unclear what impact an increase in these transactions will have on electrical distribution systems.”

It added the two companies will work towards bolstering the efficiency of renewable energy usage “while also building new business models that can grow the business domains of the future.”

Another research in the UK is also exploring the free trade” of excess energy through P2P systems.