US-Israel initiative offers $16m for energy projects

An initiative between the US and Israel has launched a $16 million (£12.3m) call for proposals for research and development in the energy industry.

The US-Israel Centre of Excellence in Energy, Engineering and Water Technology will support four projects covering areas such as exploration, production and utilisation of natural gas, energy storage, energy-water nexus and cybersecurity for energy infrastructure.

The two governments will provide $8 million (£6m) each for the initial two-year launch of the Energy Centre, which aims to promote energy security and economic development through research and development of innovative energy technologies.

Other areas of collaboration will include establishing best practice in academic institutions and programmes, workforce training and student exchange.

Dr. Ami Appelbaum, Chief Scientist at the Ministry of Economy and Industry and Chairman of the Israel Innovation Authority said: “Promoting innovations in the field of energy technologies is a joint goal of the Israel Innovation Authority and the US. This collaboration brings significant value for the development of the energy industry in both countries as well as the promotion of additional sectors through effective energy management.”