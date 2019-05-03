Major £20m project to modernise power network in Fife

A new £20 million project to modernise a key part of the electricity network in Central and Southern Scotland is now underway.

SP Energy Networks said the investment will allow for major upgrades on Kincardine Substation in Fife, which plays an important part in transporting power.

The two-year project will involve the replacement of ageing equipment as well as the construction of a Gas Insulated Switchgear building onto a raised platform that will strengthen the resilience of the existing coastal defences on site.

SP Energy Networks, the electricity distributor for Central and Southern Scotland, Merseyside, Cheshire, North Wales and North Shropshire, has 30,000 substations, 40,000km overhead lines and 70,000km underground cables.

Community Liaison Colin Wylie said: “Our modernisation programme ensures future-proofing the network now and allowing our customers and stakeholders to see the full benefits of modern technology.

“This major upgrade to Kincardine substation will ensure that customers will continue to receive a reliable and safe power supply in Central and Southern Scotland and beyond as we play our part in the country’s move towards clean energy and sustainability.”