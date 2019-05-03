ZTP is an energy management and software specialist headquartered in London UK. Founded in 2012, ZTP brings together in-house expertise and the latest industry and technological innovations to deliver integrated systems and solutions.

ZTP’s service offerings include Contract Management, Bureau Services, Market Intelligence, Risk Management, Reporting, and Contract Negotiation. All services are supported by bespoke software solutions that are designed and built in house, available in association with managed services or as stand alone software products.

The overriding goal of ZTP is to enhance business performance through supporting energy management and procurement operations.

www.ztpuk.com