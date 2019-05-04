Sainsbury’s to phase out black plastic by March 2020

Sainsbury’s has committed to phasing out black plastic by March 2020.

The supermarket has committed to removing a further 1,280 tonnes of plastic from products over the next year and ensuring all plastic packaging is reusable, recyclable or compostable by 2025.

It says it will also introduce a trial scheme for customers to ‘pre-cycle’ – this means removing unwanted packaging in store and leaving it for recycling.

The firm says this means recycling rates can be increased while still ensuring food can remain protected through the supply chain.

As well as phasing out black plastic across fresh foods by the end of 2019 and entirely by March 2020, it will also stop using hard to recycle plastics such as polystyrene and PVC by the end of 2019 and stop using plastic wrapping around some of its cabbages and all Christmas crackers.

CEO Mike Coupe said: “We are serious about reducing plastic. For many years, Sainsbury’s has prioritised sustainability and sought innovative solutions to reduce plastic packaging and increase recycling.

“Today’s announcements show what we have already achieved and demonstrate our firm commitments for the future to make significant reductions in plastic use.”