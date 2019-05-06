Third of Brits say they would avoid flying to help the planet

Nearly a third of the British public say they would be willing to give up travelling by plane or reduce the amount they do to help save the planet.

That’s the consensus highlighted in a new 899-person poll conducted by Sky Data, which reveals around 53% say they would be unwilling to significantly reduce the amount they fly, while the remaining 19% of respondents say they never fly anyway.

The study also shows people are relatively willing to adjust their diet for the sake of the environment.

Around 35% of people answering the survey told Sky Data that they would be willing to reduce their meat consumption significantly, with 5% saying they would be prepared to give it up entirely if it would help stop climate change.

On the other side of the population, 52% said they would be unwilling to reduce the amount of meat they eat much or at all to help cut down on the emissions created by the agriculture and food industries.

When it comes to personal transport, 28% said they would be willing to reduce the amount they drive significantly or give it up entirely, while 56% voiced their unwillingness to significantly cut down on car use to protect the environment.