Josh Burton

Josh is the co-founder and CEO of Metronome Technologies, an energy technology company. The son of a farmer and engineer, he studied at Oxford University and took an unusual path afterwards: investing his parents’ pensions in a 2MW solar farm in 2009. With a small surplus in connection capacity, they then designed and oversaw the construction of a now award-wining anaerobic digester. Josh is passionate about holistic design, and Metronome is proof: they optimise power usage for any criteria from cost to carbon optimisation.