Selfridges cuts palm oil from own-brand offerings

Selfridges has cut out palm oil from its own-brand food products nine months ahead of the target outlined in its sustainability strategy.

The luxury department store has announced that the nearly 300 products in its Selfridges Selection range are now free of palm oil – these items include chocolates, biscuits, pies and cakes.

The brand said it has replaced the controversial ingredient with alternative oils sourced from rapeseed, soybean and sunflowers.

Palm oil is found in a large amount of the food, cosmetics and other domestic items used and consumed around the world every day – when sourced unsustainably, it is a major contributor to deforestation, the destruction of natural habitats and species such as the orangutan becoming threatened.

Selfridges’ Managing Director Simon Forster said: “We believe that until certified palm oil guarantees zero deforestation, our customers should be given the option to buy palm oil-free products.

“Our expectation is that all brands we work with are aware of and actively engaging with the issues surrounding palm oil and deforestation.”

Earlier this year the EU concluded palm oil is environmentally damaging and results in excessive deforestation.