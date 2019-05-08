ABB unveils its first carbon-neutral factory

Following two year’s of design and construction, ABB has unveiled its first carbon-neutral factory in Germany.

At a factory owned by its subsidiary Busch-Jaeger, where electrical equipment such as sockets and switchers are manufactured, the technology giant has installed a range of clean technology enabling it to be fully self-sufficient in terms of energy on sunny days.

The firm has put into place 3,500 square metres of rooftop solar panels over the site’s car parks, which will be able to deliver around 1,100MWh of renewable power a year, enough to supply approximately 3,360 households.

In combination with a cogeneration plant, which ABB says operates with double the efficiency of a coal-fired power plant, around 14% more energy can be generated than is needed at the site – any extra power flows into the local grid and additional green energy is sourced from MVV Energie AG to cover peaks in demand.

A 200kW battery energy storage system and electric vehicle (EV) charging points allow staff and visitors to charge their low carbon cars free of charge.

in total, ABB expects the flagship site to save roughly 630 tonnes of carbon dioxide every year.

Tarak Mehta, President of the Electrification business at ABB, said: “With this state-of-the-art site, we demonstrate the advantages of creating a system in which all components are digitally networked and controllable.

“This intelligent ecosystem enhances energy efficiency, sustainability and resource conservation, enabling a genuine zero-emission future for industry and beyond.”