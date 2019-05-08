Latest Jobs – Commercial Account Manager – RedZone Recruitment

Our client, a global leader in the construction and operation of off shore wind farms, is looking for a Commercial Account Manager to join their Commercial Sales department. As part of the UK B2B sales team you will develop and grow business opportunities and respond to tenders provided by Third Party Intermediaries (TPI).

The Commercial Sales department is part of Customer Solutions, which handles the production from the wind farms for the energy exchanges and customers in Northern Europe, distributing electricity to businesses and private customers in Denmark.

Key Activities:

• Develop, improve and maintain relationships with existing TPIs and develop and grow relationships with new consultants.

• Responsibility for achieving personal targets and KPIs.

• Actively seek out and secure new customers.

• Convert prospects into completed sales and build long-term pipelines.

• Actively help to develop new processes and drive business opportunities.

Person Specification:

• You will be able to demonstrate a proven sales track record working in a fast-paced environment preferably energy supplier or TPI.

• Knowledge about the UK energy market is desirable.

• You will have strong analytical skills and are able to draw conclusions from complex data.

• Commercial awareness is key with excellent communication and negotiation skills.

• A competitive nature with the drive to deliver sales targets whilst being delivery focused and meeting deadlines.

Would you like to help shape the renewable technologies of the future? If you want to work for a frontrunner in green energy transformation, look no further. Our client invests significantly in innovation and empowers their employees to help shape the renewable energy technologies of the future.

They cultivate a collaborative, dynamic and diverse work environment and encourage career-long learning and development so their people can realise their full potential.

For more information click here.

This is a promoted article.