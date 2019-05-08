TESS 2019: A comprehensive strategy is ‘essential to optimising energy use’

A comprehensive Energy Infrastructure Strategy is essential to cutting costs, going green and building resilience.

That’s the verdict from UKPN’s Kieran Coughlan, Head of Asset Management, and Mike Holmes, Project Manager at the distribution network operator, both of whom will be hosting a joint session at The Energy Solutions Show 2019 in Birmingham’s Millennium Point on the 5th of June.

They note as the energy industry decentralises and there is increased pressure on businesses to decarbonise their operations, it can be overwhelming to know where to start.

They suggest it is vital for businesses to adopt an all-encompassing energy infrastructure strategy to optimise existing assets and integrate new technologies to deliver improved performance and commercial benefits – they will be sharing this knowledge and more with the audience at the event.

Kieran Coughlan, Head of Asset Management, has worked on a wide range of projects involving corporate and energy strategy, asset management and innovation, standards, electrical design and major project delivery, whereas Project Manager Mike Holmes boasts a deep and varied experience of commercial and technical aspects relating to infrastructure projects within the energy sector.

