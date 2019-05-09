New energy storage research network granted £1m

A new research network for energy storage to tackle urgent challenges in the field has secured £1 million of funding from the Engineering and Physical Sciences Research Council.

The Supergen Energy Storage Network+ 2019, a partnership between 12 institutions in the UK, all focused on creating and sharing expertise on energy storage, aims to connect researchers from diverse disciplines and support new collaborations and innovative research.

A total of 60 additional organisations from the UK and abroad have pledged support.

The Network+, led by the Birmingham Centre for Energy Storage (BCES), will focus particularly on creating an “accessible map and directory” of energy storage expertise to improve collaboration; mentoring and engaging early career researchers; understanding and improving equality, diversity and inclusion and facilitating stakeholder engagement and knowledge transfer.

It believes energy storage (ES) has the potential to sustainably provide security and resilience against energy supply uncertainties and enhance affordability.

Professor Yulong Ding, BCES Director and Principal Investigator of the Network+ said, “Our aim is to create a dynamic, strategic and sustainable platform, which connects and serves people from diverse backgrounds across the whole ES value chain.

“We will increase connectivity among the diverse ES community, improve the environment for early career researchers and address issues of equality, diversity and inclusion in the field. As a whole community, we have a clear opportunity to strengthen and solidify the UK’s position as a world leader in ES.”