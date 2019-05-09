Quentin Scrimshire

Quentin leads the energy storage business at KiWi Power, a global energy technology company with over 1GW of distributed energy resources under management across 10+ countries. KiWi Power’s energy storage business provides control, dispatch, market access and trading optimisation technology for energy storage systems across Europe.

Quentin is responsible for KiWi Power’s 50MWh energy storage portfolio (£25m+) alongside supporting developers on emerging projects and new technologies. Previously, Quentin worked at Centrica, where he provided technical leadership to capital projects across oil & gas, offshore wind, thermal power generation and energy storage. Quentin holds a Master’s degree in electrical engineering from the University of Manchester with a specialism in power systems.