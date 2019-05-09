Sellafield awards £4.5bn contracts to support nuclear decommissioning

Sellafield has awarded four contracts with a total value of around £4.5 billion to support its nuclear decommissioning programme.

The Sellafield nuclear site is home to one of the most complex portfolios of construction projects in the world, stretching over many decades.

The 20-year contracts have been awarded to Kellogg Brown and Root for integration, Wood for design and engineering, Morgan Sindall Infrastructure for civils construction management and Doosan Babcock for process construction management.

They have been selected under Sellafield’s new Programme and Project Partners (PPP) procurement model, which is expected to support faster, more effective project delivery, stability in design and construction supply chains, greater workforce flexibility and local economic benefits.

Paul Foster, CEO for Sellafield Ltd said: “The award of the PPP contracts marks the start of a new and very different journey for Sellafield Ltd and our supply chain partners. Out number one priority is making Sellafield safer, sooner and a key part of this is establishing closer relationships with other expert organisations.

“Working side by side with our four long-term partners, as one team, will help transform the way we deliver projects safely, quickly and cost effectively.”