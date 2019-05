New tools such as AI, the Internet of Things (IoT) and big data technologies offer huge possibilities for the energy sector.

That’s what Hanno Schoklitsch. CEO and Founder of Kaiserwetter, told ELN Editor Sumit Bose in the latest Talking Energy interview.

He pointed to his company’s cloud-based ARISTOTELES IoT platform, which aggregates and correlates technical, meteorological and financial data to “permanently maximise” the performance of renewable assets.