Latest Jobs – Head of Data Governance – RedZone Recruitment

Reporting to the Head of Data Services you will be responsible for defining and implementing the Data Strategy for the company as well as overseeing the development of the Data Lake and Logical Data Model. Data is our clients’ key asset and you will have responsibility for improving the quality and managing the protection of sensitive data and information assets to support the business.

Leading and managing all organisation-wide data governance activities the position will focus on establishing and ensuring adherence to an enterprise data governance framework for data policies, standards and practices, both at the department and Business and Functional areas level, to achieve the required level of consistency, quality and protection to meet overall business needs.

Key activities:

Establish and govern an enterprise data governance implementation roadmap including strategic priorities for development of information-based capabilities.

Roll out an enterprise wide data governance framework, with a focus on improvement of data quality and the protection of sensitive data through modifications to organisation behaviour, policies and standards, principles, governance metrics, processes, related tools and data architecture.

Define roles and responsibilities related to data governance and ensure clear accountability for stewardship of the company’s principal information assets.

Serve as a liaison between Business and Functional areas and IT to ensure that data related business requirements for protecting sensitive data are clearly defined, communicated and well understood and considered as part of operational prioritisation and planning.

Develop & maintain an inventory of the enterprise information maps, including authoritative systems and owners.

Facilitate the development and implementation of data quality standards, data protection standards and adoption requirements across the enterprise.

Define indicators of performance and quality metrics and ensure compliance with data related policies, standards, roles and responsibilities, and adoption requirements.

Lead Senior Management, comprising resources from the Business and Functional areas and IT business and operations functions, to achieve their objectives; resolve issues escalated from Business and Functional areas data governance representatives.

In conjunction with IT, provide progress reports to senior management and oversee periodic updates to the department’s Data Governance Roadmap.

Coordinate external data sources to eliminate redundancy and streamline the expense related to those services.

Identify new business opportunities pertaining to the use of information assets to achieve efficiency and effectiveness in the marketplace / represent data as a strategic business asset to the Senior Management.

Responsible for managing their activities and supporting the team to ensure all HSE risks are appropriately mitigated.

You will play a pivotal role in the transformation of the businesses through recommendations based upon complex data analysis and managing data integrity; you must be able to manage and resolve critical business issues pertaining to data and actively contribute to the development of companywide strategies with influence at a senior level. The is also a requirement to sit on various project boards for major business projects and steering committees.

Person specification:

Educated to degree level in a relevant field of study is essential.

5 years + relevant commercial experience, with large-scale data or project management and oversight exposure.

Comprehensive knowledge of industry leading data quality and data protection management practices.

Broad knowledge of data governance practices, business and technology issues related to management of enterprise information assets and approaches related to data protection.

Ability to operate at a senior level, gain credibility and be a strong influencer across all areas and levels of the business

