New York power plants to become coal free by 2020

New York State has adopted final regulations that will ensure all its power plants are coal free by the end of 2020.

All power generators in the state must adhere to new emissions limits for carbon dioxide (CO2), a potent greenhouse gas that contributes to climate change, which coal plants can’t meet.

That means the state’s remaining coal-burning plants must either transition to cleaner, alternative sources of energy or shut down.

As a result, Governor Andrew M. Cuomo’s goal to end the use of coal in New York will be met next year.

The use of coal has been falling in New York – since 2000, nearly 3,000MW of coal generation has retired or suspended operations in the state.

New York has also propsoed to restrict nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions from peaking power plants, which coupled with the coal regulations will help improve air quality and protect public health.

Governor Cuomo said: “As our federal government continues to support the dying fossil fuel industry, deny climate change and roll back environmental protections, New York is leading the nation with bold climate action to protect our planet and our communities.

“With the adoption of these final regulations, we are taking yet another step toward a cleaner, greener, long-term energy solution to safeguard the environment for generations to come.”

