Hudson Energy is an innovative business-to-business supplier of electricity, gas and renewable energy contracts. We are part of the Just Energy Group which serves more than 1.6 million customers worldwide.

We provide value that goes beyond the supply of gas and electricity. We can help businesses of all sizes identify opportunities for energy and water efficiencies. Our custom solutions can help your business save thousands on your annual utility bills.

Annual Savings – energy and water efficiency audits, project management and installation of products proven to improve your bottom line.

Environmental Compliance – avoid fined with measurement, monitoring and reporting services that include ESOS compliance.

Custom Energy Plans – choose from a wide range of adaptable products that work for your business.

Green Options – get energy that you are proud of with 100% green electricity and your choice of source.

