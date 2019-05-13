Ignite Energy are experts in energy management for large businesses, offering a total solution for organisations looking to reduce their energy cost and consumption.

Working with some of the UK’s biggest names; including Halfords, Pets at Home, WH Smith, Saint Gobain and SSP, Ignite have an established track record of achieving substantial savings for clients.

Our Services –

Bill Validation and Finance Support

Energy Procurement and Risk Management

Online Reporting and Colleague Engagement

Data Analysis

Energy Efficiency Implementations

Support and Ongoing Energy Management

Ignite Energy take the complex challenges of energy management and deliver clear, measured results. Ignite are a perfect choice for any organisation looking to reduce energy costs.

www.igniteenergy.co.uk