Latest Jobs – Operations Manager – RedZone Recruitment

We are looking for an remarkable Operations Manager to oversee the continued development of operations processes and business area growth for our client – an ambitious and innovative energy supplier.

Working closely with the Head of Operations you will be required to manage the rapidly growing Operations team. You will be responsible for designing and implementing growth strategies for the business whilst maintaining the core values of the company culture.

Key activities:

Day-to-day management of an expanding Operations Teams.

Responsibility for industry operations, billing and settlements and ensuring company KPI’s and business requirements are met.

Developing and maintaining a productivity and quality framework. Delivering ongoing development and training with direct reports.

Improving efficiency within the business. Identifying and driving key process improvements.

Liaising with third parties to ensure SLAs are met.

As part of the management team, you will be responsible for maintaining an open, engaging and dynamic work environment, with a commitment to outstanding customer care.

Providing updates to all levels of the business including Directors and the wider management team.

Person Specification:

5+ years of professional experience within a high volume / data driven environment is imperative.

You will be a strong, capable team leader with experience managing a growing Operations team. Setting productivity objectives and supporting the team in order to deliver to high standards.

A working knowledge of the UK energy industry operations and billing, with Gentrack and Junifer experience, is highly desirable.

You will have proven ability to deliver process improvement with a continual focus on improving efficiency.

Competent internal and external stakeholder management.

A flexible approach with strong problem-solving abilities. Confident and clear communication skills are essential.

