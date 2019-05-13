Mark has been described more than once as a “disruptive entrepreneur” as much of his experience is in identifying and starting businesses that simplify fragmented markets to help move new technologies or solutions into the mainstream.

In 1999, Mark identified an opportunity for providing broadband services for business travellers in major hotel brands around the world and set up iBAHN Europe, which rapidly grew to $100 million annual turnover business, operating in over 50 countries. Since iBAHN, Mark has worked in other fast-growing markets such as mobile, digital marketing and now sustainability.

SaveMoneyCutCarbon is his latest venture, the company is now recognised as the “go-to people for homes and organisations that want to reduce their energy and water bills”. The business has enjoyed rapid growth and now delivers its customers millions of pounds in savings per year, through its UK wide project management and installation teams, and through its website.

Originally an Engineering Officer in the Royal Navy, Mark then went on to obtain a postgraduate degree in marketing and held various senior marketing roles and then CEO and COO roles for various businesses, with responsibility across the UK, Europe, USA, Japan and China.