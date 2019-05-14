TESS 2019: Digitisation of an energy sale

The digitisation of the energy trade between energy brokers and suppliers is reducing barriers to entry.

That’s the view of Spencer Clarkson, Chief Executive Officer at UD Group, who believes the speed of change is set to increase as suppliers look to reduce costs.

Mr Clarkson will be exploring this topic as well as how energy providers are moving to an integrated sales journey with their valued broker channel at The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) on 5th June at Millennium Point in Birmingham.

In addition, he will be talking about how suppliers are trying to provide further ways for brokers to self-serve and how brokers can generate more leads for their business whilst delivering the high level of customer experience that end users expect.

Mr Clarkson has nearly three decades worth of experience in Information Technology and has a passion for building innovative products with a keen focus on business simplicity and user experience.

