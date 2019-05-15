Jack Christie

Jack has worked with KiWi Power for the past three years within the company’s sales team, becoming the head of the account management channel in June 2017. Jack works with KiWi Power’s 70+ UK clients to ensure they get the most value from their assets’ participation in UK Demand Side Response programmes. Since December 2017 Jack has been a key member of the company’s MCPD team working towards MCPD and Specified Generator compliance and advising KiWi Power’s portfolio of clients on their obligations and options under the legislation.