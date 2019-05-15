Triumph wheels in motion for future electric motorcycles

Triumph has announced a new collaborative project to develop specialist electric motorcycle technology and provide significant input into potential future greener models from the company.

It has joined forces with Innovate UK, Williams Advanced Engineering, Integral Powertrain and applied research and education department WMG at the University of Warwick for the two-year initiative, dubbed TE-1.

The project will target the rapid evolution of powertrain solutions, with a view to developing a light, compact battery-powered drive unit that will fuel a new generation of Triumph motorbikes.

The organisations will also work towards accelerating joint expertise in the packaging and safety of batteries, optimum electric motor sizing and packaging and the integration of braking systems.

The project is supported and co-funded by the Department for Business, Energy & Industrial Strategy (BEIS) and the Office for Low Emission Vehicles (OLEVs).

Triumph CEO Nick Bloor said: “This new collaboration represents an exciting opportunity for Triumph and its partners to be leaders in the technology that will enable the electrification of motorcycles, which is driven by customers striving to reduce their environmental impact, combined with the desire for more economical transportation and changing legislation.

“Project Triumph TE01 is one part of our electric motorcycle strategy, focused on delivering what riders want and expect from their Triumph, which is the perfect balance of handling, performance and usability.”

Technologies for energy users that can help them reduce costs and emissions will be among those on display at The Energy Solutions Show (TESS) on June 5th at Millennium Point, Birmingham.

If you wish to register as a delegate for free, you can send an e-mail here or to showcase your technology, you can get in touch here.