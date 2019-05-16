One of the largest business electricity suppliers in the UK, Haven Power offers 100% renewable energy as standard. Its energy services help customers to achieve a better use of energy, and to manage their expenditure and risk more effectively. Through its supply and services, Haven Power aims to inspire change in energy use and help make sustainability second nature.

Haven Power is part of Drax Group plc, which plays a vital role in helping change the way energy is generated, supplied and used as the UK moves to a low carbon future. Drax operates the largest power station in the UK, which generates 6% of the UK’s electricity and 11% of its total renewable electricity.

www.havenpower.com