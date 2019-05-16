ULEZ reduces number of polluting vehicles in central London

The number of the most polluting vehicles driving into central London has fallen since the introduction of the Ultra Low Emission Zone (ULEZ).

Statistics from Mayor Sadiq Khan’s Office reveal 9,400 fewer “non-compliant” vehicles were seen in the zone on an average day since the scheme started in April – a reduction of 26% from March.

There were also 36,000 less non-compliant vehicles compared to February 2017 when the ULEZ plans were announced.

Cars, vans, lorries, coaches, buses and motorbikes entering the zone have had to meet new, stricter emissions standards or pay the daily ULEZ charge since it came into effect last month.

The research also found 74% of cars and vans driving into the zone in its first month were compliant with the new standards.

On an average day, around 32,100 non-compliant vehicles were detected in the zone – around 54% paid the charge, 3,000 were in contravention of the scheme and issued with a warning notice and more than 11,000 were not required to pay the daily ULEZ charge as they were eligible for a discount or exemption.

Mr Khan said: “Today’s report shows how bold action reaps rewards – just one month after launching the world’s first ULEZ, leading the way for cities around the globe, we have already seen a significant impact on the types of vehicles driving in the centre of our capital and polluting our air. These were big changes, and vital ones – our toxic air is an invisible killer responsible for one of the biggest national health emergencies of our generation.

“It’s early days but it’s great to see Londoners and businesses are doing their bit to make a difference, with nearly three quarters of the vehicles driving into central London each day now meeting the standards required to turn around this public health crisis. It’s vital this compliance is sustained to truly make a difference to our air quality and as time goes on we will publish more research into the impact of the ULEZ, progressing this ground-breaking, life-saving work even further.”

