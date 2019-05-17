Canada plugs in $212k for EV charging points

Canada is providing funding totalling $212,000 (£123,680) for the installation of three charging stations for electric vehicles (EVs) in Yukon.

It is part of a demonstration project conducted by the Yukon Government to study and encourage the uptake of EVs in the Canadian territory and other cold climates.

The funding is part of the $182.5 million (£106.4m) investment to develop a “coast-to-coast” fast charging network for EVs as well as establish natural gas stations along key freight corridors and hydrogen stations in metropolitan centres.

Ranj Pillai, Minister of Energy, Mines and Resources said: “This electric vehicle project is the first of its kind in the North. The new fast chargers we are installing will provide valuable data on how electric vehicles operate and perform in a cold climate — especially in winter months.

“This fact-based study may well alleviate concerns around operating an electric vehicle in the cold. If this technology works in Yukon, it can work anywhere in Canada.”

The Government of Canada has set a target for 10% of light duty vehicle sales to be zero emission by 2025, 30% by 2030 and 100% by 2040.

