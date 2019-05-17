Scotland offers funding to roll out electric bikes

The Scottish Government has announced the third round of funding to encourage the rollout of electric bikes across the country.

It has allocated £1.14 million for 2019/20 to finance the eBike Grant Fund, which is open to local authorities, public sector agencies, educational institutions, active travel hubs and community groups for sustainable journeys.

Up to £200,000 per application is available for organisations for the adoption of e-bikes and e-cargo bikes.

The funding round is open until 28th June or 12th August depending on the type of application.

Michael Matheson, Cabinet Secretary for Transport, Infrastructure and Connectivity said: “E-bikes can completely transform your understanding of what you think is possible on two wheels. Whether you are delivering, community or just enjoying some time outdoors, e-bikes provide the right support to match your fitness levels – and are especially useful in cycling up hills and across longer distances.

“The advances in technology mean that e-bikes can provide a more sustainable alternative to single-occupancy car journeys. The only downside is that they still remain expensive for many and high costs remains a barrier to uptake.”

The project will be delivered by the Energy Saving Trust, which says a total of 45 projects and 460 e-bikes, e-cargo bikes and e-trikes were funded under the previous round.

Earlier this week, Triumph announced a new collaborative project to develop specialist electric motorcycle technology and provide significant input into potential future greener models from the company.