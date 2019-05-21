Lightsource BP powers up 2.3MW subsidy-free solar farm

A new subsidy-free solar farm with a total capacity of 2.29MW has been connected to the UK grid.

Developer Lightsource BP said it funded the entire project, which will provide 30% of the annual electricity needs of NSG Group’s European Technical Centre in Lathom, Lancashire.

NSG Group is buying the renewable electricity via a power purchase agreement (PPA) with Lightsource BP as part of a 25-year contract.

As well as reducing electricity costs, the solar project will also help NSG Group cut carbon emissions by 848 tonnes a year – equivalent to taking 180 family cars off the road.

Nick Boyle, CEO of Lightsource BP, said: “The connection of this project is testament to a ‘new normal’ in British solar energy. Initiatives now must be sustainable without taxpayer support and make financial sense to all stakeholders involved.

“At Lightsource BP, we are committed to offering our clients a reliable source of renewable energy, allowing them to reduce their carbon footprint, as well as their electricity bills. We firmly believe that the future of energy will be clean and sustainable and are proud to help businesses move towards those goals. Our PPAs are tailored to each customer, offering a bespoke solution to individual business needs with no investment or risk to companies.”

