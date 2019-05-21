Next gen innovators invited to design EV charge points of the future

A new competition for seven to 19 year-olds to design the electric vehicle (EV) charging points of the future has been launched.

The ‘Eco Innovators’ competition, which aims to inspire young people to use their creative and engineering skills, is calling on students to submit their creative designs for public EV charge points.

Winners of each of the two age categories will have their designs made into real-life prototypes with support from industry experts.

Their charging points will also be displayed at the EV Experience Centre in Milton Keynes.

The submissions will be judged by a panel from organisations including National Grid, National Transport Design Centre, RAC Foundation, Design Council, Living Streets, EV Thank You, Office for Low Emission Vehicles and Future of Mobility Minister Jesse Norman.

Mr Norman said: “The government’s ambition is for the UK to have one of the best charging infrastructure networks in the world for electric vehicles, as we move towards a zero emission future.

“I am delighted to be one of the judges of this terrific competition. We will be looking for really imaginative charge point designs that can play a big practical role in encouraging more people to buy and drive electric vehicles.”

The competition – announced at the launch of the Engineering: Take a Closer Look campaign, continuing the success from the Year of Engineering in 2018 and celebrating the world and wonder of engineering – closes on 18th October 2019.

