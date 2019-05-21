UK’s Zouk Capital invests in Italian electric mobility firm BE Power

UK infrastructure and private equity fund Zouk Capital has bought a majority stake in an Italian electric mobility company.

BE Power, owned by Building Energy, owns and operates public electric vehicle (EV) chargers through its subsidiary BE Charge as well as a virtual power plant technology through 4Energia, which operates as an energy trader and provides demand side response services.

It also has a minority stake in electric corporate car sharing company ReFeel – all the subsidiaries work together to offer smart solutions for EV drivers and land owners.

London-based Zouk capital’s experience in the electric vehicle (EV) charging infrastructure space is to support BE Power in the deliver of its business plan in the transition to EVs in the Italian market.

Paolo Martini, CEO of Be Power said: “Zouk will work closely with the management team on the development of the growth plan and on our goal of becoming a leading integrated operator in the electric mobility market in Italy.

“We are proud that Zouk, one of Europe’s largest investors in the field of electric vehicle charging infrastructure, has invested in Be Power as we address one of the most important challenges in Italy.”

