Latest Jobs – Energy Services Analyst – HavenPower

Haven Power has a vision to be the energy retailer that helps its customers employ “a better use of energy” and in a more sustainable way. To support this vision Haven is investing in its Energy Services business and growing its capability.

Energy Services (ES) is all about creating shared value through initiatives which reduce cost, drive efficiency and deliver sustainability, for example participation in demand side response (DSR), energy monitoring and targeting and energy risk management.

To support the team in the delivery of ES initiatives, in line with the business plan objectives.

To make a valuable contribution to the development of new products, concepts and partnerships which will increase margins, strengthen retention and make a significant contribution to EBITDA.

Head of Energy Services

Propositon and Value Development Manager

Energy Services Analyst

As part of the ES team, support the business in delivering the business plan margins and requisite volume retention over the 5-year retail strategy term.

Support the development of the ES function within Commercial to improve the businesses capability and contribute to the I&C P&L.

Make an effective contribution to the team and lead on some initiatives. Help to develop the role and grow the ES Strategy initiatives for the I&C business and its customers.

Support the ES Manager in developing a robust framework, including appropriate governance, for evaluation, design, authorisation and implementation of ES initiatives in conjunction with key stakeholders in the I&C business to facilitate delivery.

Build strong relationships with internal & external stakeholders to support the business case and proposition for each initiative.

Make robust recommendations to the PVD Manager based on your evaluation of the initiative, clearly demonstrating the business benefit and associated risks.

Support delivery plans to enable either the direct implementation of new initiatives within the Commercial team (wholly or in part) or to establish and embed the activities within other areas of Haven.

Ability to work well in a team environment or unsupervised is essential.

Capable of determining priorities from conflicting work demands.

Can confidently articulate and communicate complex issues to internal stakeholders across the business, both verbally and in writing.

Ability to evaluate and present ideas and concepts to the PVD Manager.

Have a good understanding of the UK wholesale & retail energy markets.

Strong analytical and numerate skills including advanced excel. VBA and SQL are desirable.

ES initiatives make a positive contribution to I&C P&L and retention.

Good relationships are developed both internally and externally, leading to better ways of working.

ES initiatives are effective in delivering value for both Haven and the customer.

ES initiatives are delivered in a timely and expedient manner (note, success may include testing the market and failing fast).

Interactions with key stakeholders are good quality with feedback indicating that the individual is valued by the business.

Demonstrate an enthusiastic approach to researching and developing new ideas to meet business objectives.

Able to act on own initiative to support the delivery of strategies which drive improvement and deliver enhanced profitability.

Possess a strong and adaptable communication style.

Demonstrates a real passion for learning combined with a solid commercial focus.

Demonstrates an aptitude for team work and enthusing others to drive change and innovate.

Honest – We say what we mean and do what we say: we’re genuine and true to our word

Energised – We’re passionate about our daily activities and have the drive to turn ideas into action

Achieving – We’re focused on our goals and determined to succeed. We work hard to deliver solutions to help us do things better.

Together – We work collaboratively and adopt a friendly approach with our colleagues, customers and stakeholders, recognising the

value each brings to achieving the Group vision.

